4009 20TH STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Nestled in the Michigan Park community of Washington DC, this charming brick home is the perfect place to call home. The living area with fireplace and gleaming hardwood floors coupled with the large dining room space and screened porch offers plenty of living space. And if that wasn't enough space to stretch out and relax, there is additional family room space in the basement. The spacious kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher with room for a breakfast table. There is a main level bedroom and full bathroom as well as two to three bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs depending on how you prefer to configure your living space. With ample storage throughout the home, the basement can be used for living, working, playing, exercising, or lounging; there's a space for everything and everyone has space. ~And of course, for hectic days when every extra second counts, a full size washer and dryer will be a welcome convenience! Craving some fresh air? Step out into your own deck, perfect for grilling, entertaining, and gardening. Imagine a refreshing drink with friends, grow your own vegetables, or just sit back and with a good book and relax amongst the mature trees; a get-away right out your back door. Feeling handy? The garage is ready for all sorts of projects and ideas to come to fruition. Virtual Tour: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ujHTqifYlr8CthpIWdFR2YhW9I7tNKiW/view?usp=sharing