4009 20TH STREET NE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

4009 20TH STREET NE

4009 20th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4009 20th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nestled in the Michigan Park community of Washington DC, this charming brick home is the perfect place to call home. The living area with fireplace and gleaming hardwood floors coupled with the large dining room space and screened porch offers plenty of living space. And if that wasn't enough space to stretch out and relax, there is additional family room space in the basement. The spacious kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher with room for a breakfast table. There is a main level bedroom and full bathroom as well as two to three bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs depending on how you prefer to configure your living space. With ample storage throughout the home, the basement can be used for living, working, playing, exercising, or lounging; there's a space for everything and everyone has space. ~And of course, for hectic days when every extra second counts, a full size washer and dryer will be a welcome convenience! Craving some fresh air? Step out into your own deck, perfect for grilling, entertaining, and gardening. Imagine a refreshing drink with friends, grow your own vegetables, or just sit back and with a good book and relax amongst the mature trees; a get-away right out your back door. Feeling handy? The garage is ready for all sorts of projects and ideas to come to fruition. Virtual Tour: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ujHTqifYlr8CthpIWdFR2YhW9I7tNKiW/view?usp=sharing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 20TH STREET NE have any available units?
4009 20TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 20TH STREET NE have?
Some of 4009 20TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 20TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4009 20TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 20TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4009 20TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4009 20TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 4009 20TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 4009 20TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 20TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 20TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4009 20TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4009 20TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4009 20TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 20TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 20TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

