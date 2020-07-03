All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

4009 12th St. NE

4009 12th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4009 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming + Renovated 3LVL, 2BR, 2BA Brick Rowhouse in Brookland! - Charming & Renovated, 3LVL, 2BR, 2BA Brick Rowhouse*Relish in the conveniences of Brookland*End-Unit home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, recess lighting, designer neutral tones throughout home with plenty of natural light streaming from its many updated windows*Stunning White on White kitchen with granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances*Formal Dining room & Formal sun-filled living room*Private patio, fully fenced back yard and off street parking for up to two cars in the driveway*Fully finished, large basement with brand new carpet & fresh paint*Many upgrades throughout this beautiful home*Great condition, home meticulously maintained and ready for move in! Within walking distance of tons of amenities: Shopping, award-winning dining, and just 5 min walk to the CUA/Brookland Metro station*One block from the Tastemakers food hall*Easy street parking*7-minute drive to brand new Target in Ivy City! Monroe Street Market is only a few blocks away; grab a craft beer and burger at Brookland Pint, head to Busboys and Poets, or browse the best-sellers at Barnes and Noble*

*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633

(RLNE5387214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 12th St. NE have any available units?
4009 12th St. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 12th St. NE have?
Some of 4009 12th St. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 12th St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
4009 12th St. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 12th St. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 12th St. NE is pet friendly.
Does 4009 12th St. NE offer parking?
Yes, 4009 12th St. NE offers parking.
Does 4009 12th St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 12th St. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 12th St. NE have a pool?
No, 4009 12th St. NE does not have a pool.
Does 4009 12th St. NE have accessible units?
No, 4009 12th St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 12th St. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 12th St. NE does not have units with dishwashers.

