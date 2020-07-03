4009 12th St. NE

Amenities

Charming + Renovated 3LVL, 2BR, 2BA Brick Rowhouse in Brookland! - Charming & Renovated, 3LVL, 2BR, 2BA Brick Rowhouse*Relish in the conveniences of Brookland*End-Unit home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, recess lighting, designer neutral tones throughout home with plenty of natural light streaming from its many updated windows*Stunning White on White kitchen with granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances*Formal Dining room & Formal sun-filled living room*Private patio, fully fenced back yard and off street parking for up to two cars in the driveway*Fully finished, large basement with brand new carpet & fresh paint*Many upgrades throughout this beautiful home*Great condition, home meticulously maintained and ready for move in! Within walking distance of tons of amenities: Shopping, award-winning dining, and just 5 min walk to the CUA/Brookland Metro station*One block from the Tastemakers food hall*Easy street parking*7-minute drive to brand new Target in Ivy City! Monroe Street Market is only a few blocks away; grab a craft beer and burger at Brookland Pint, head to Busboys and Poets, or browse the best-sellers at Barnes and Noble*



*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633



