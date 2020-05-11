All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306

4007 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4007 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
media room
pet friendly
dogs allowed
4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 Available 09/17/19 Adorable Condo Between Cleveland Park & Van Ness! - Art Deco delights in this over-sized, incredibly bright one bedroom one bath condo. This quiet and private unit doesn't face the main street and tons of huge windows makes it very bright and sunny. A large entry opens into an over-sized living space complete with gorgeous, one of a kind built in shelving and brand new, gorgeous hardwood flooring. The kitchen is complete with dishwasher, gas range, and also has a convenient chalkboard in the sitting area for decorating and keeping track of everyday tasks! The bedroom suite includes a large wardrobe with two large windows. This great bedroom is large enough for a king-sized bed and traditional bedroom set. As if that wasn't enough, be one of 10 units in the entire building to delight in your own spacious balcony - perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine!

This updated unit is perfectly situated directly between Cleveland Park and Van Ness. Convenience abounds in this area. With all the great shops and restaurants available in Cleveland Park you don't have to go far for a great meal or outing. Take in a movie at the Historic Uptown theatre and enjoy an evening at Sababa! Head north to Van Ness to try out Sfoglina or Bread Furst, or for the convenience of Golds Gym. For groceries, you are a few mintues walk from either Yes! Organic or Giant. There is also the new Target right in Cleveland Park! Walk to the Red line metro in minutes or hop on the Connecticut Avenue bus lines. If you drive, street parking is available with a DC DMV permit and Rock Creek Parkway is just blocks away. This really is an ideally situated space.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing. Tenant responsible for electricity only. Cats welcome! A move-in fee of $150 is due to the building. Additional storage unit included. It's an outstanding apartment with on-site building manager, fitness facility, laundry room and a bike room for easy eco-friendly commuting.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5080882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 have any available units?
4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 have?
Some of 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 is pet friendly.
Does 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 offer parking?
No, 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 does not offer parking.
Does 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 have a pool?
No, 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 does not have a pool.
Does 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 have accessible units?
No, 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 has units with dishwashers.
