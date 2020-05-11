Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed media room pet friendly dogs allowed

4007 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 306 Available 09/17/19 Adorable Condo Between Cleveland Park & Van Ness! - Art Deco delights in this over-sized, incredibly bright one bedroom one bath condo. This quiet and private unit doesn't face the main street and tons of huge windows makes it very bright and sunny. A large entry opens into an over-sized living space complete with gorgeous, one of a kind built in shelving and brand new, gorgeous hardwood flooring. The kitchen is complete with dishwasher, gas range, and also has a convenient chalkboard in the sitting area for decorating and keeping track of everyday tasks! The bedroom suite includes a large wardrobe with two large windows. This great bedroom is large enough for a king-sized bed and traditional bedroom set. As if that wasn't enough, be one of 10 units in the entire building to delight in your own spacious balcony - perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine!



This updated unit is perfectly situated directly between Cleveland Park and Van Ness. Convenience abounds in this area. With all the great shops and restaurants available in Cleveland Park you don't have to go far for a great meal or outing. Take in a movie at the Historic Uptown theatre and enjoy an evening at Sababa! Head north to Van Ness to try out Sfoglina or Bread Furst, or for the convenience of Golds Gym. For groceries, you are a few mintues walk from either Yes! Organic or Giant. There is also the new Target right in Cleveland Park! Walk to the Red line metro in minutes or hop on the Connecticut Avenue bus lines. If you drive, street parking is available with a DC DMV permit and Rock Creek Parkway is just blocks away. This really is an ideally situated space.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing. Tenant responsible for electricity only. Cats welcome! A move-in fee of $150 is due to the building. Additional storage unit included. It's an outstanding apartment with on-site building manager, fitness facility, laundry room and a bike room for easy eco-friendly commuting.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5080882)