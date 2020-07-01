400 EVARTS STREET NE

Amenities
Quaint 1 bedroom/1 bath penthouse condo recently updated is available for immediate occupancy in sought after Brookland/Edgewood area. This fourth floor walk up boasts a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and original hardwood floors with natural lighting. Exercise facility located in property. Conveniently located minutes away from the Rhode Island Metro, Brooklyn Metro and bus access to H1-4, D8, 80 and G8. Street parking is available. Building is pet friendly so pets welcome on a case by case basis with a $150 non-refundable pet fee required. Tenant responsible for electricity. One month's security deposit required along with first month's rent due at lease signing. Condo association requires a $75 move-in fee - $200 deposit - $125 refunded after move in. $29 application fee required for each adult 18 and older.