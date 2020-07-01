All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 400 EVARTS STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
400 EVARTS STREET NE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

400 EVARTS STREET NE

400 Evarts Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

400 Evarts Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Quaint 1 bedroom/1 bath penthouse condo recently updated is available for immediate occupancy in sought after Brookland/Edgewood area. This fourth floor walk up boasts a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and original hardwood floors with natural lighting. Exercise facility located in property. Conveniently located minutes away from the Rhode Island Metro, Brooklyn Metro and bus access to H1-4, D8, 80 and G8. Street parking is available. Building is pet friendly so pets welcome on a case by case basis with a $150 non-refundable pet fee required. Tenant responsible for electricity. One month's security deposit required along with first month's rent due at lease signing. Condo association requires a $75 move-in fee - $200 deposit - $125 refunded after move in. $29 application fee required for each adult 18 and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 EVARTS STREET NE have any available units?
400 EVARTS STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 EVARTS STREET NE have?
Some of 400 EVARTS STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 EVARTS STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
400 EVARTS STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 EVARTS STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 EVARTS STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 400 EVARTS STREET NE offer parking?
No, 400 EVARTS STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 400 EVARTS STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 EVARTS STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 EVARTS STREET NE have a pool?
No, 400 EVARTS STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 400 EVARTS STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 400 EVARTS STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 400 EVARTS STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 EVARTS STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University