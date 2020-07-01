400 EVARTS STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Quaint 1 bedroom/1 bath penthouse condo recently updated is available for immediate occupancy in sought after Brookland/Edgewood area. This fourth floor walk up boasts a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and original hardwood floors with natural lighting. Exercise facility located in property. Conveniently located minutes away from the Rhode Island Metro, Brooklyn Metro and bus access to H1-4, D8, 80 and G8. Street parking is available. Building is pet friendly so pets welcome on a case by case basis with a $150 non-refundable pet fee required. Tenant responsible for electricity. One month's security deposit required along with first month's rent due at lease signing. Condo association requires a $75 move-in fee - $200 deposit - $125 refunded after move in. $29 application fee required for each adult 18 and older.