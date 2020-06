Amenities

Sunny corner one bedroom with windows in every room. This gorgeous corner unit looks out into tree-tops and enjoys newly refinished hardwood floors! It features a living room and separate dining area. It also has a newly renovated kitchen, a full size washer/dryer, and ample closet space. Convenient to restaurants, shops and transportation. In McLean Gardens, a wonderful community just off Wisconsin Ave with a pool, bbq areas and much more. Call showing time for showings.