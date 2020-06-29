3935 Legation St. NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

A spacious four bedroom, four bath brick single family home located just off Connecticut Ave. In the heart of Chevy Chase, DC. - Enter house off of small covered porch into a vestry and large foyer. To the left of the foyer is the formal living room (17x12) with hardwood flooring, built-in bookshelves and a decorative fireplace. Separate formal dining room (15x12) with wood floors is located behind the living room. Spacious kitchen includes gas range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Carpeted family room (20x10) is found at the back of the house. Sliding glass doors in the family room lead out onto a large deck and back yard. Detached garage has finished work room (15x14) with built in shelves. Stairs in foyer lead up to the second floor. Master bedroom (23x12) includes a full bath. Two additional bedrooms (17x8) (12x10) have built in bookshelves and share a hall bath. All bedrooms have hardwood flooring. Finished attic includes carpeted family room/fifth bedroom (19x8) along with a carpeted office area with built-in desk. Both rooms have skylights. French doors in family room lead out onto a spacious deck. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (16x12), fourth bedroom (13x12), full bath and laundry room.



Tenant pays all utilities. Pets considered.



All application fees waived for the winter!



To inquire, please contact WMS at 240-383-3158.



(RLNE5411422)