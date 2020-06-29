All apartments in Washington
3935 Legation St. NW
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

3935 Legation St. NW

3935 Legation Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Legation Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A spacious four bedroom, four bath brick single family home located just off Connecticut Ave. In the heart of Chevy Chase, DC. - Enter house off of small covered porch into a vestry and large foyer. To the left of the foyer is the formal living room (17x12) with hardwood flooring, built-in bookshelves and a decorative fireplace. Separate formal dining room (15x12) with wood floors is located behind the living room. Spacious kitchen includes gas range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Carpeted family room (20x10) is found at the back of the house. Sliding glass doors in the family room lead out onto a large deck and back yard. Detached garage has finished work room (15x14) with built in shelves. Stairs in foyer lead up to the second floor. Master bedroom (23x12) includes a full bath. Two additional bedrooms (17x8) (12x10) have built in bookshelves and share a hall bath. All bedrooms have hardwood flooring. Finished attic includes carpeted family room/fifth bedroom (19x8) along with a carpeted office area with built-in desk. Both rooms have skylights. French doors in family room lead out onto a spacious deck. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (16x12), fourth bedroom (13x12), full bath and laundry room.

Tenant pays all utilities. Pets considered.

All application fees waived for the winter!

To inquire, please contact WMS at 240-383-3158.

(RLNE5411422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Legation St. NW have any available units?
3935 Legation St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 Legation St. NW have?
Some of 3935 Legation St. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Legation St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Legation St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Legation St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3935 Legation St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 3935 Legation St. NW offer parking?
Yes, 3935 Legation St. NW offers parking.
Does 3935 Legation St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3935 Legation St. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Legation St. NW have a pool?
No, 3935 Legation St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Legation St. NW have accessible units?
No, 3935 Legation St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Legation St. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 Legation St. NW has units with dishwashers.

