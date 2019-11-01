3909 WINDOM PLACE NW

Amenities

**Purchase Option Available**FULLY FURNISHED RENOVATED SEMI-DETACHED IN N. CLEVELAND PARK. 2 BLOCKS TO METRO. WALKSCORE 95! EXTREMELY SUNNY, 4BR/2 FB. GORGEOUS REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULL OF CHARACTER AND STEPS TO METRO, WHOLE FOODS, CAVA, BEST BUY, CONTAINER STORE (TO NAME A FEW..). NEW KIT W/ STAINLESS APPS, GRANITE, GAS COOKING, NEW WINDOWS, NEW BATH, MOVE-IN READY. UTILITIES INCLUDED.Hearst Elementary, and home to many embassies, independent schools, parks, and tree-lined streets, North Cleveland Park is a peaceful neighborhood in the heart of Northwest DC. Windom Place is no exception and can be enjoyed from the grand, covered front porch of this tastefully updated, sunny 4-bedroom, 2-bath semi-detached home, complete with gorgeous in-law suite and rare off-street parking. This home boasts beautifully refinished hardwoods throughout the main and upper levels. The kitchen and bathrooms were timelessly, renovated by the previous owner between 2015-2016. New windows were installed on main and upper levels in 2016. More major upgrades followed by the current owner in 2017: window-units and radiators were removed and dual-zone central AC, heat and duct work was added to the entire home (by D & A Heating and Cooling), Closet Stretchers built out all of the home's closets and a luxurious in-law suite was built from an unfinished basement. The in-law suite features an open kitchen/dining/living layout with a bedroom and full bath. Aside from full and partial windows, the lower level is lit with recessed lighting. The eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances and backsplash and a floating breakfast bar. This level may be accessed by a connecting staircase and by two exterior entrances (current owner added side entrance). There are two sets of front-loading Maytag washer/dryers, also added in 2017. In 2019, the chimney was rebuilt and the drainage system was upgraded (trench and sump pump added). Will be painted in upcoming weeks. All of this and just three blocks to Whole Foods and ONLY TWO blocks to METRO Red Line. Location has perks! Then steps to retail, dining, coffee shops and the area's highly anticipated Target and Wegmans. 3 month minimum