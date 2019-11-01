All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:53 AM

3909 WINDOM PLACE NW

3909 Windom Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Windom Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
**Purchase Option Available**FULLY FURNISHED RENOVATED SEMI-DETACHED IN N. CLEVELAND PARK. 2 BLOCKS TO METRO. WALKSCORE 95! EXTREMELY SUNNY, 4BR/2 FB. GORGEOUS REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULL OF CHARACTER AND STEPS TO METRO, WHOLE FOODS, CAVA, BEST BUY, CONTAINER STORE (TO NAME A FEW..). NEW KIT W/ STAINLESS APPS, GRANITE, GAS COOKING, NEW WINDOWS, NEW BATH, MOVE-IN READY. UTILITIES INCLUDED.Hearst Elementary, and home to many embassies, independent schools, parks, and tree-lined streets, North Cleveland Park is a peaceful neighborhood in the heart of Northwest DC. Windom Place is no exception and can be enjoyed from the grand, covered front porch of this tastefully updated, sunny 4-bedroom, 2-bath semi-detached home, complete with gorgeous in-law suite and rare off-street parking. This home boasts beautifully refinished hardwoods throughout the main and upper levels. The kitchen and bathrooms were timelessly, renovated by the previous owner between 2015-2016. New windows were installed on main and upper levels in 2016. More major upgrades followed by the current owner in 2017: window-units and radiators were removed and dual-zone central AC, heat and duct work was added to the entire home (by D & A Heating and Cooling), Closet Stretchers built out all of the home's closets and a luxurious in-law suite was built from an unfinished basement. The in-law suite features an open kitchen/dining/living layout with a bedroom and full bath. Aside from full and partial windows, the lower level is lit with recessed lighting. The eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances and backsplash and a floating breakfast bar. This level may be accessed by a connecting staircase and by two exterior entrances (current owner added side entrance). There are two sets of front-loading Maytag washer/dryers, also added in 2017. In 2019, the chimney was rebuilt and the drainage system was upgraded (trench and sump pump added). Will be painted in upcoming weeks. All of this and just three blocks to Whole Foods and ONLY TWO blocks to METRO Red Line. Location has perks! Then steps to retail, dining, coffee shops and the area's highly anticipated Target and Wegmans. 3 month minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW have any available units?
3909 WINDOM PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW have?
Some of 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3909 WINDOM PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 WINDOM PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
