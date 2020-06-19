3902 14th Street NW

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator parking

Large, renovated, 1BD/1BA apartment available in the heart of Petworth/Columbia Heights. Off-street parking available for $100/month! Open floor plan with hardwood floors and huge windows throughout, providing tons of light for this corner unit. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. W/D in unit. Lots of storage including generous walk-in closet in bedroom. Central A/C and ceiling fans in living room and bedroom.



Located in an elevator building with secure access and doorman/package service and on-site building manager. Situated in the center of the action, 4 blocks from Petworth Metro and 7 blocks from Columbia Heights Metro. Shopping, dry cleaning, and restaurants steps away on 14th Street. Petworth Safeway only 3 blocks away.



Off-street parking available for additional $100/month. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and cable. $45 non-refundable application fee. Pets subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, $250 fully refundable move-in deposit. Owner will cover building move-in fee!



Amenities: Central A/C, In-unit laundry, Off-street parking available for $100/month!