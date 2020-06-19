All apartments in Washington
3902 14th Street NW
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3902 14th Street NW

3902 14th Street Northwest · (202) 335-0337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3902 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit #415 · Avail. now

$1,890

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
parking
Large, renovated, 1BD/1BA apartment available in the heart of Petworth/Columbia Heights. Off-street parking available for $100/month! Open floor plan with hardwood floors and huge windows throughout, providing tons of light for this corner unit. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. W/D in unit. Lots of storage including generous walk-in closet in bedroom. Central A/C and ceiling fans in living room and bedroom.

Located in an elevator building with secure access and doorman/package service and on-site building manager. Situated in the center of the action, 4 blocks from Petworth Metro and 7 blocks from Columbia Heights Metro. Shopping, dry cleaning, and restaurants steps away on 14th Street. Petworth Safeway only 3 blocks away.

Off-street parking available for additional $100/month. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and cable. $45 non-refundable application fee. Pets subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, $250 fully refundable move-in deposit. Owner will cover building move-in fee!

Amenities: Central A/C, In-unit laundry, Off-street parking available for $100/month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 14th Street NW have any available units?
3902 14th Street NW has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 14th Street NW have?
Some of 3902 14th Street NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 14th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
3902 14th Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 14th Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 14th Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 3902 14th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 3902 14th Street NW does offer parking.
Does 3902 14th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 14th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 14th Street NW have a pool?
No, 3902 14th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 3902 14th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 3902 14th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 14th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 14th Street NW has units with dishwashers.
