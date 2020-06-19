3902 14th Street NW

Amenities
Large, renovated, 1BD/1BA apartment available in the heart of Petworth/Columbia Heights. Off-street parking available for $100/month! Open floor plan with hardwood floors and huge windows throughout, providing tons of light for this corner unit. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. W/D in unit. Lots of storage including generous walk-in closet in bedroom. Central A/C and ceiling fans in living room and bedroom.
Located in an elevator building with secure access and doorman/package service and on-site building manager. Situated in the center of the action, 4 blocks from Petworth Metro and 7 blocks from Columbia Heights Metro. Shopping, dry cleaning, and restaurants steps away on 14th Street. Petworth Safeway only 3 blocks away.
Off-street parking available for additional $100/month. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and cable. $45 non-refundable application fee. Pets subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, $250 fully refundable move-in deposit. Owner will cover building move-in fee!
Amenities: Central A/C, In-unit laundry, Off-street parking available for $100/month!