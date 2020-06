Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath top floor apartment in boutique 5 unit building in Shaw.Cathedral ceilings in the living room, hardwood floors, exposed brick and tons of character. Stainless steel appliances, Central A/C and Washer/Dryer in unit. Available immediately!Perfect central location near great restaurants and bars - Right Proper Brewery, The Royal, Anxo Cidery, Red Hen, and Truxton Inn.All applicants welcome!$2800 per month + electric