Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469

3871 Newark Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3871 Newark Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
playground
community garden
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 Available 05/15/19 1 BED (with HUGE 2 room Basement Den) 2 BATH w W/D STACK IN UNIT @ McLean Gardens Condo - Enter the charming top floor of this over-sized two-level condo, into a small foyer with coat closet. This level comes with classic parquet flooring. By the front door are stairs leading down to the lower level, as well as access to the sunny upper living area. Adjacent to this is the fully equipped kitchen and separate dining nook. Hallway off of the living room leads back to the first bedroom. and a full bath in the hall. The Berber carpeted lower level has its own main living area/common area/recreation room, a full bathroom, and its own den. This lower level comes with its own private access, making entry a breeze.Tenant pays electric, telephone and cable. ONE RESERVED PARKING SPOT IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

Condo Amenities include:
Barbecue areas, bicycle racks, a community center and ballroom, and an outdoor pool. The immediate neighborhood also has many attractive recreational facilities including a dog park, community garden, nature trails, playgrounds, tennis courts, ready access to public transportation, and nearby shops and restaurants all within blocks!

Please call or text WMS @ 240-997-3585 to inquire about this availability!

(RLNE3702410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 have any available units?
3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 have?
Some of 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 currently offering any rent specials?
3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 is pet friendly.
Does 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 offer parking?
Yes, 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 offers parking.
Does 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 have a pool?
Yes, 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 has a pool.
Does 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 have accessible units?
No, 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 does not have accessible units.
Does 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 does not have units with dishwashers.
