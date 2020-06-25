Amenities

3871 Newark St. NW Apt. #A469 Available 05/15/19 1 BED (with HUGE 2 room Basement Den) 2 BATH w W/D STACK IN UNIT @ McLean Gardens Condo - Enter the charming top floor of this over-sized two-level condo, into a small foyer with coat closet. This level comes with classic parquet flooring. By the front door are stairs leading down to the lower level, as well as access to the sunny upper living area. Adjacent to this is the fully equipped kitchen and separate dining nook. Hallway off of the living room leads back to the first bedroom. and a full bath in the hall. The Berber carpeted lower level has its own main living area/common area/recreation room, a full bathroom, and its own den. This lower level comes with its own private access, making entry a breeze.Tenant pays electric, telephone and cable. ONE RESERVED PARKING SPOT IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT.



Condo Amenities include:

Barbecue areas, bicycle racks, a community center and ballroom, and an outdoor pool. The immediate neighborhood also has many attractive recreational facilities including a dog park, community garden, nature trails, playgrounds, tennis courts, ready access to public transportation, and nearby shops and restaurants all within blocks!



Please call or text WMS @ 240-997-3585 to inquire about this availability!



