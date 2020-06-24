All apartments in Washington
3838 Cathedral Ave Nw
Last updated March 31 2019 at 8:53 AM

3838 Cathedral Ave Nw

3838 Cathedral Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3838 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Furnished apt by Cathedral Commons and the National Cathedral. Direct bus to Farragut North and all over DC from front door.

Furnished Large one bedroom apt with huge walk-in closet and ensuite bath
Large living room
First floor apt. opens to gardens

Utilitarian kichenette and laundry room with large high end Maytag Washer/Dryer.

ALL utilities and wifi included in rent

Beautiful neighborhood close to AU, Georgetown, Cathedral.

WALK to everything, starbucks, restaurants, one block from both Wisconsin Ave. and Mass Ave.

washer/dryer included in utilities

street parking available.

Enjoy lovely garden. Beautiful hardwood floors in bedroom, tile bathroom.

For one occupant only. Available October 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw have any available units?
3838 Cathedral Ave Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw have?
Some of 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw currently offering any rent specials?
3838 Cathedral Ave Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw pet-friendly?
No, 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw offer parking?
No, 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw does not offer parking.
Does 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw have a pool?
No, 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw does not have a pool.
Does 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw have accessible units?
No, 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 3838 Cathedral Ave Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
