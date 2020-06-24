3838 Cathedral Ave Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors walk in closets internet access furnished

Furnished apt by Cathedral Commons and the National Cathedral. Direct bus to Farragut North and all over DC from front door.



Furnished Large one bedroom apt with huge walk-in closet and ensuite bath

Large living room

First floor apt. opens to gardens



Utilitarian kichenette and laundry room with large high end Maytag Washer/Dryer.



ALL utilities and wifi included in rent



Beautiful neighborhood close to AU, Georgetown, Cathedral.



WALK to everything, starbucks, restaurants, one block from both Wisconsin Ave. and Mass Ave.



washer/dryer included in utilities



street parking available.



Enjoy lovely garden. Beautiful hardwood floors in bedroom, tile bathroom.



For one occupant only. Available October 1st.