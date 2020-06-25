Amenities
Address: 3819 V Street SE Washington, DC 20020 Name of Association: Fairfax Village Market Rent: $1,500 for a 12-24 Month Lease Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone Parking: Street Parking Pets: No Pets Status: Available June 2nd, 2019 Welcome to 3819 V Street SE! This newly renovated two storied townhome has brand new lament flooring throughout. Brand new appliances in the kitchen including stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, ice maker, microwave, washer/dryer combo). One bedroom on the top floor with a full bathroom. Come check it out now! Bedrooms: One Bedroom Bathrooms: One Bathroom Neighborhood: Anacostia Kitchen: Electric Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker, Microwave, and Disposal Laundry: Washer/Dryer Combo Square Footage: 750 Square Feet Application Fee: $65/Applicant Deposit: Equal to One Month?s Rent Floors: Hardwood A/C & Heat: Central AC and Heat EJF Real Estate Services Inc. 1428 U Street NW, Second Floor Washington, DC 20009 Main Line: 202.537.1801 Leasing Agents: James E. Rice- 410.474.3055 Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557