Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/239797e052 ---- Address: 3819 V Street SE Washington, DC 20020 Name of Association: Fairfax Village Market Rent: $1,500 for a 12-24 Month Lease Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone Parking: Street Parking Pets: No Pets Status: Available June 2nd, 2019 Welcome to 3819 V Street SE! This newly renovated two storied townhome has brand new lament flooring throughout. Brand new appliances in the kitchen including stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, ice maker, microwave, washer/dryer combo). One bedroom on the top floor with a full bathroom. Come check it out now! Bedrooms: One Bedroom Bathrooms: One Bathroom Neighborhood: Anacostia Kitchen: Electric Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker, Microwave, and Disposal Laundry: Washer/Dryer Combo Square Footage: 750 Square Feet Application Fee: $65/Applicant Deposit: Equal to One Month?s Rent Floors: Hardwood A/C & Heat: Central AC and Heat EJF Real Estate Services Inc. 1428 U Street NW, Second Floor Washington, DC 20009 Main Line: 202.537.1801 Leasing Agents: James E. Rice- 410.474.3055 Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557