All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3819 V Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3819 V Street SE
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:22 PM

3819 V Street SE

3819 v Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3819 v Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/239797e052 ---- Address: 3819 V Street SE Washington, DC 20020 Name of Association: Fairfax Village Market Rent: $1,500 for a 12-24 Month Lease Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone Parking: Street Parking Pets: No Pets Status: Available June 2nd, 2019 Welcome to 3819 V Street SE! This newly renovated two storied townhome has brand new lament flooring throughout. Brand new appliances in the kitchen including stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, ice maker, microwave, washer/dryer combo). One bedroom on the top floor with a full bathroom. Come check it out now! Bedrooms: One Bedroom Bathrooms: One Bathroom Neighborhood: Anacostia Kitchen: Electric Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker, Microwave, and Disposal Laundry: Washer/Dryer Combo Square Footage: 750 Square Feet Application Fee: $65/Applicant Deposit: Equal to One Month?s Rent Floors: Hardwood A/C & Heat: Central AC and Heat EJF Real Estate Services Inc. 1428 U Street NW, Second Floor Washington, DC 20009 Main Line: 202.537.1801 Leasing Agents: James E. Rice- 410.474.3055 Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 V Street SE have any available units?
3819 V Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 V Street SE have?
Some of 3819 V Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 V Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
3819 V Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 V Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 V Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 3819 V Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 3819 V Street SE offers parking.
Does 3819 V Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3819 V Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 V Street SE have a pool?
No, 3819 V Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 3819 V Street SE have accessible units?
No, 3819 V Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 V Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 V Street SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University