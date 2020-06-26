Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3813 Warren St NW Available 03/29/19 Lovely Rowhome near AU - SHORT TERM LEASE REQUIRED! - This 3 bed, 2.5 bath (1 full 3 half) rowhouse features a spacious front living room with fireplace, elegant dining room, rear sunroom, and half bath. The kitchen comes equipped with dishwasher, 5-burner gas range, and ample cabinet space. Upstairs you'll find three sizable bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and a bonus rear facing room with skylight great for use as an office, nursery, or guest bedroom. Additional highlights include fine hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, central AC, full basement with washer/dryer, half-bath, and terraced backyard with deck, garage, and grill.



This classic end-unit rowhouse is located on a charming street near the heart of Tenleytown. The first floor is filled with historic details such as hardwood floors, beautiful trim, and a fireplace in the living room. A sunlit den off of the dining room overlooks the spacious yard. A walk through the yard leads to a private garage. A half bathroom completes this floor. The beautiful details continue upstairs where there are three spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom.



Located just a few blocks from the Tenleytown Metro Station, as well as various bus lines running along Wisconsin Avenue, commuting is easy from this home. Both Giant and Whole Foods are convenient for grocery shopping. Friendship Heights is just a short trip away for high-end shopping and dining. Pets under 50 lbs ok. This unit requires a short-term lease that will end on August 31st, 2019 and is unfurnished. Utilities are all included.



(RLNE4782166)