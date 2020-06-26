All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3813 Warren St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3813 Warren St NW
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

3813 Warren St NW

3813 Warren Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Van Ness - Forest Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3813 Warren Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3813 Warren St NW Available 03/29/19 Lovely Rowhome near AU - SHORT TERM LEASE REQUIRED! - This 3 bed, 2.5 bath (1 full 3 half) rowhouse features a spacious front living room with fireplace, elegant dining room, rear sunroom, and half bath. The kitchen comes equipped with dishwasher, 5-burner gas range, and ample cabinet space. Upstairs you'll find three sizable bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and a bonus rear facing room with skylight great for use as an office, nursery, or guest bedroom. Additional highlights include fine hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, central AC, full basement with washer/dryer, half-bath, and terraced backyard with deck, garage, and grill.

This classic end-unit rowhouse is located on a charming street near the heart of Tenleytown. The first floor is filled with historic details such as hardwood floors, beautiful trim, and a fireplace in the living room. A sunlit den off of the dining room overlooks the spacious yard. A walk through the yard leads to a private garage. A half bathroom completes this floor. The beautiful details continue upstairs where there are three spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Located just a few blocks from the Tenleytown Metro Station, as well as various bus lines running along Wisconsin Avenue, commuting is easy from this home. Both Giant and Whole Foods are convenient for grocery shopping. Friendship Heights is just a short trip away for high-end shopping and dining. Pets under 50 lbs ok. This unit requires a short-term lease that will end on August 31st, 2019 and is unfurnished. Utilities are all included.

(RLNE4782166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Warren St NW have any available units?
3813 Warren St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Warren St NW have?
Some of 3813 Warren St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Warren St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Warren St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Warren St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 Warren St NW is pet friendly.
Does 3813 Warren St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Warren St NW offers parking.
Does 3813 Warren St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3813 Warren St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Warren St NW have a pool?
No, 3813 Warren St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Warren St NW have accessible units?
No, 3813 Warren St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Warren St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 Warren St NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University