Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven Property Amenities concierge elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse guest parking package receiving pool table

Discover 3801 Connecticut located in historic Cleveland Park. Our prime location near the Cleveland Park Metro not only makes for an easy commute to the office, it offers quick weekend access to the best of the District. Take a relaxing stroll through Rock Creek Park, dine at the some of DC’s top restaurants, or attend one of our many vibrant social events to connect with friends and neighbors. With a host of amenities right at your fingertips and beautiful, newly renovated interiors including designer plank floors, detailed back-splashes and stainless steel appliances the apartments at 3801 Connecticut are a true Northwest DC neighborhood destination. Browse through studio and one bedroom apartment homes and schedule your personalized tour today.