3800 GARRISON STREET NW
3800 GARRISON STREET NW

3800 Garrison Street Northwest · (202) 491-1275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
3800 Garrison Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous colonial & majestic home with 6BRs 3.5BAs, Office, Garage, Beautiful Yard & Patio Space for Entertaining. Main Level includes a foyer, dining room, living room, sun room/office space, kitchen overlooking the yard, and a powder room. Upper Level 1 has 3 bedrooms and 2 full-baths. Upper Level 2 has an expansive open space that can be 2 separate bedrooms. Lower Level includes 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, large open living space and tons of storage. In between Friendship Heights & Tenleytown Metro Stations, Whole Foods, and tons of restaurants off-of Connecticut Ave & Wisconsin Ave. The listed price of $7,000/month is for an UN-FURNISHED option. However, the owner prefers to rent the home FURNISHED. The 'furnished' monthly rate will be agreed upon between tenants & landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 GARRISON STREET NW have any available units?
3800 GARRISON STREET NW has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3800 GARRISON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3800 GARRISON STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 GARRISON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3800 GARRISON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3800 GARRISON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3800 GARRISON STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 3800 GARRISON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 GARRISON STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 GARRISON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3800 GARRISON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3800 GARRISON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3800 GARRISON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 GARRISON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 GARRISON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 GARRISON STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3800 GARRISON STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
