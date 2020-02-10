3800 GARRISON STREET NW

Amenities

Gorgeous colonial & majestic home with 6BRs 3.5BAs, Office, Garage, Beautiful Yard & Patio Space for Entertaining. Main Level includes a foyer, dining room, living room, sun room/office space, kitchen overlooking the yard, and a powder room. Upper Level 1 has 3 bedrooms and 2 full-baths. Upper Level 2 has an expansive open space that can be 2 separate bedrooms. Lower Level includes 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, large open living space and tons of storage. In between Friendship Heights & Tenleytown Metro Stations, Whole Foods, and tons of restaurants off-of Connecticut Ave & Wisconsin Ave. The listed price of $7,000/month is for an UN-FURNISHED option. However, the owner prefers to rent the home FURNISHED. The 'furnished' monthly rate will be agreed upon between tenants & landlord.