All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3770 39th Street NW #E137.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3770 39th Street NW #E137
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3770 39th Street NW #E137

3770 39th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3770 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious and Renovated 3BD/1BA McLean Gardens Apartment Available Now! - Spacious and renovated 3BD/1BA McLean Gardens home for rent! Available for immediate move-in. The high ceilings, huge windows, and lofted master bedroom make this home feel huge. This home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, central A/C, and in-unit laundry. Amazing opportunity to rent a two-level apartment in the prestigious McLean Gardens community.

McLean Gardens and the surrounding neighborhood offer tons of amenities. Enjoy the pool all summer and the nearby grocery shopping, coffee shops, and restaurants year-round! Walkable neighborhood with a wonderful park and tennis courts just steps away.

$45 non-refundable application fee. $500 non-refundable move-in fee required by condominium. Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet, water included! Cats and small dogs permitted, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent.

(RLNE4622081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 39th Street NW #E137 have any available units?
3770 39th Street NW #E137 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3770 39th Street NW #E137 have?
Some of 3770 39th Street NW #E137's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 39th Street NW #E137 currently offering any rent specials?
3770 39th Street NW #E137 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 39th Street NW #E137 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3770 39th Street NW #E137 is pet friendly.
Does 3770 39th Street NW #E137 offer parking?
No, 3770 39th Street NW #E137 does not offer parking.
Does 3770 39th Street NW #E137 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3770 39th Street NW #E137 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 39th Street NW #E137 have a pool?
Yes, 3770 39th Street NW #E137 has a pool.
Does 3770 39th Street NW #E137 have accessible units?
No, 3770 39th Street NW #E137 does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 39th Street NW #E137 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3770 39th Street NW #E137 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Circle Arms
2416 K Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University