3770 39th Street NW #E137

Amenities

Spacious and Renovated 3BD/1BA McLean Gardens Apartment Available Now! - Spacious and renovated 3BD/1BA McLean Gardens home for rent! Available for immediate move-in. The high ceilings, huge windows, and lofted master bedroom make this home feel huge. This home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, central A/C, and in-unit laundry. Amazing opportunity to rent a two-level apartment in the prestigious McLean Gardens community.



McLean Gardens and the surrounding neighborhood offer tons of amenities. Enjoy the pool all summer and the nearby grocery shopping, coffee shops, and restaurants year-round! Walkable neighborhood with a wonderful park and tennis courts just steps away.



$45 non-refundable application fee. $500 non-refundable move-in fee required by condominium. Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet, water included! Cats and small dogs permitted, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent.



(RLNE4622081)