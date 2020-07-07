All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM

3742 12th Street Northeast - 8

3742 12th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3742 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
Come see this newly renovated large 1bd/1ba 2 blocks from Brookland red line metro. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout & stainless steel appliances. It has new central HVAC, so the tenants can control the temperature within the unit. The building has an access control call box that calls your cellphone directly when a visitor is calling you from the call box. All you have to do is press "9" on your cellphone to buzz the visitor in. The building also has a camera system, laundry room, and outdoor shared patio with a grill and bike rack. The unit is available on July 4, 2020.
The building is located 2 blocks from Brookland red line metro. The units have hardwood flooring throughout & stainless steel appliances. They have new central HVAC, so the tenants can control the temperature within the unit. The building has an access control call box that calls your cellphone directly when a visitor is calling you from the call box. All you have to do is press "9" on your cellphone to buzz the visitor in. The building also has a a camera system, laundry room, and outdoor shared patio with a grill and bike rack.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 have any available units?
3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 have?
Some of 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 offer parking?
No, 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 does not offer parking.
Does 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 have a pool?
No, 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 have accessible units?
No, 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3742 12th Street Northeast - 8 has units with dishwashers.

