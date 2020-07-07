3742 12th Street Northeast - 8

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage

Come see this newly renovated large 1bd/1ba 2 blocks from Brookland red line metro. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout & stainless steel appliances. It has new central HVAC, so the tenants can control the temperature within the unit. The building has an access control call box that calls your cellphone directly when a visitor is calling you from the call box. All you have to do is press "9" on your cellphone to buzz the visitor in. The building also has a camera system, laundry room, and outdoor shared patio with a grill and bike rack. The unit is available on July 4, 2020.

The building is located 2 blocks from Brookland red line metro. The units have hardwood flooring throughout & stainless steel appliances. They have new central HVAC, so the tenants can control the temperature within the unit. The building has an access control call box that calls your cellphone directly when a visitor is calling you from the call box. All you have to do is press "9" on your cellphone to buzz the visitor in. The building also has a a camera system, laundry room, and outdoor shared patio with a grill and bike rack.