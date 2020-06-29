Amenities
Stylish Two Bedroom One Bath with updated finishes, and lots of natural light. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yqnGpVJTxq3
Property Address: 3723 Grant Place NE, Washington, DC 20019
Neighborhood: Mayfair
Market Rent: $1,600 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities
Square Footage: 957 Square Feet
Pets: No Pets
Parking: Street Parking
Available: Mid-September 2019
Updated two-bedroom, two bath home with bay window and lots of natural light. Features two entrances that lead into open living/ dining room. Enjoy the ceiling fan/light combo, hardwood floors, in-unit washer & dryer, and stainless-steel appliances. Easy access to I-695, I-395, I-295, restaurants, shopping, and more.
Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer
Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Countertops, Recessed Lights, Outdoor Patio
Application Fee: $65 per Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please see one of our leasing agents for more information)
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822
Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557
(RLNE5165562)