All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3723 Grant Place NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3723 Grant Place NE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

3723 Grant Place NE

3723 Grant Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3723 Grant Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stylish Two Bedroom One Bath with updated finishes, and lots of natural light. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yqnGpVJTxq3

Property Address: 3723 Grant Place NE, Washington, DC 20019
Neighborhood: Mayfair
Market Rent: $1,600 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities
Square Footage: 957 Square Feet
Pets: No Pets
Parking: Street Parking
Available: Mid-September 2019

Updated two-bedroom, two bath home with bay window and lots of natural light. Features two entrances that lead into open living/ dining room. Enjoy the ceiling fan/light combo, hardwood floors, in-unit washer & dryer, and stainless-steel appliances. Easy access to I-695, I-395, I-295, restaurants, shopping, and more.

Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer
Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Countertops, Recessed Lights, Outdoor Patio
Application Fee: $65 per Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please see one of our leasing agents for more information)

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822
Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557

(RLNE5165562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Grant Place NE have any available units?
3723 Grant Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 Grant Place NE have?
Some of 3723 Grant Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Grant Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Grant Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Grant Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 Grant Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 3723 Grant Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 3723 Grant Place NE offers parking.
Does 3723 Grant Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3723 Grant Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Grant Place NE have a pool?
No, 3723 Grant Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Grant Place NE have accessible units?
No, 3723 Grant Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Grant Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3723 Grant Place NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University