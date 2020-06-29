Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stylish Two Bedroom One Bath with updated finishes, and lots of natural light. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yqnGpVJTxq3



Property Address: 3723 Grant Place NE, Washington, DC 20019

Neighborhood: Mayfair

Market Rent: $1,600 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities

Square Footage: 957 Square Feet

Pets: No Pets

Parking: Street Parking

Available: Mid-September 2019



Updated two-bedroom, two bath home with bay window and lots of natural light. Features two entrances that lead into open living/ dining room. Enjoy the ceiling fan/light combo, hardwood floors, in-unit washer & dryer, and stainless-steel appliances. Easy access to I-695, I-395, I-295, restaurants, shopping, and more.



Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Countertops, Recessed Lights, Outdoor Patio

Application Fee: $65 per Applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Months rent

Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please see one of our leasing agents for more information)



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822

Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557



(RLNE5165562)