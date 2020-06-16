All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:54 PM

3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW

3716 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3716 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come view this beautifully renovated apartment style basement rental unit which comes with 825sqft! Has fully equipped kitchen, full bath, washer and dryer, and plenty of closet space! Close to nearby public transportation, shopping centers, grocery stores and more in the breath taking Observatory Circle subdivision. Basement Apartment style unit can be made into 2 bedrooms and would even be perfect for roommates! Comes with plenty of on street parking and 2 different entrance locations! Do not miss out on your chance to rent in the perfect location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have any available units?
3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Bentley Apartments
1328 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University