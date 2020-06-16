3716 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW

Amenities

Come view this beautifully renovated apartment style basement rental unit which comes with 825sqft! Has fully equipped kitchen, full bath, washer and dryer, and plenty of closet space! Close to nearby public transportation, shopping centers, grocery stores and more in the breath taking Observatory Circle subdivision. Basement Apartment style unit can be made into 2 bedrooms and would even be perfect for roommates! Comes with plenty of on street parking and 2 different entrance locations! Do not miss out on your chance to rent in the perfect location!