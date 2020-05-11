All apartments in Washington
3714 NE COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE
3714 NE COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE

3714 Commodore Joshua Barney Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

3714 Commodore Joshua Barney Dr NE, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Just one year old and the furniture is new too. The furniture you see in the pictures stays with the house. Lots of room in this house. The top level has a nice studio with sliding glass doors opening to a large balcony., This house is very close to all the great stores and shops in Fort Lincoln Good access to downtown, Baltimore-Washing Parkway and rout 50 East . SORRY, NO VOUCHERS. THIS PROPERTY IS NOT IN THE PROGRAM. The owners are foreign and one does not have a social security number and DCHA will not accept the property into their program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

