3714 NE COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking new construction

Just one year old and the furniture is new too. The furniture you see in the pictures stays with the house. Lots of room in this house. The top level has a nice studio with sliding glass doors opening to a large balcony., This house is very close to all the great stores and shops in Fort Lincoln Good access to downtown, Baltimore-Washing Parkway and rout 50 East . SORRY, NO VOUCHERS. THIS PROPERTY IS NOT IN THE PROGRAM. The owners are foreign and one does not have a social security number and DCHA will not accept the property into their program.