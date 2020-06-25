All apartments in Washington
3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:37 AM

3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE

3701 South Dakota Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3701 South Dakota Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE NOW! Spectacular from top to bottom luxury renovation in the developing area of Woodridge. This home features tall ceilings, bamboo flooring, high end finishes throughout. 4bd, 3.5ba with 1 car garage. Enjoy entertaining in the gourmet kitchen with stone countertops, breakfast bar, whirlpool appliance package and Smart Refrigerator. The home also has Triple Pane windows, gas fireplace in living room, master bedroom complete with spacious walk-in closet, spa like master bath with an over sized bathtub, and Champagne Bar/wine fridge. The lower level, with its separate entrance offers a family room, fourth bedroom and full bathroom. Top floor features a loft with lots of light and privacy. Home is located near 295, 395 and 495 and 1 mile from restaurants and shops, a few minutes to Catholic University, Children's Hospital, Union Market and Langdon Park. Home is also available for Purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have any available units?
3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have?
Some of 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
