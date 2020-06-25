3701 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Spectacular from top to bottom luxury renovation in the developing area of Woodridge. This home features tall ceilings, bamboo flooring, high end finishes throughout. 4bd, 3.5ba with 1 car garage. Enjoy entertaining in the gourmet kitchen with stone countertops, breakfast bar, whirlpool appliance package and Smart Refrigerator. The home also has Triple Pane windows, gas fireplace in living room, master bedroom complete with spacious walk-in closet, spa like master bath with an over sized bathtub, and Champagne Bar/wine fridge. The lower level, with its separate entrance offers a family room, fourth bedroom and full bathroom. Top floor features a loft with lots of light and privacy. Home is located near 295, 395 and 495 and 1 mile from restaurants and shops, a few minutes to Catholic University, Children's Hospital, Union Market and Langdon Park. Home is also available for Purchase.