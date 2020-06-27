3634 Jamison Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access tennis court

WANTED!! Great roommate to share home. - Property Id: 145047



Owner renting Master Bedroom Suite with private bath and rooftop terrace available in August / September 2019 (flexible). The room is furnished with Queen bed, desk, chair and flat screen TV.



Monthly Rent: 1325.00 incl. util (water, gas, electric, water, home security, cable/internet, and a monthly cleaning service), access to washer /dryer and parking space. Application and non refundable background check req. No-smoking, no medical marijuana, no kids and pet free. Lease: 6 months or longer.



Common areas: kitchen fully stocked and 1st level living rm.



Location: Close to Costco and Shops @ Dakota Crossing, tennis courts & local park. Three Metro Stations (Union Station, Rhode Island Ave. and Cheverly) 10-15 mins. away. Easy access to restaurants, bars, and community activities in Ivy City, Chinatown, Brookland, Monroe St., and Union Market areas. Close to Catholic Univ., Trinity Univ., and Howard Univ. 8.2 miles from Washington Navy Yard; and 10.3 miles from Bolling AFB.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145047p

Property Id 145047



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5079294)