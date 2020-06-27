All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

3634 Jamison Street NE

3634 Jamison St NE · No Longer Available
Location

3634 Jamison St NE, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
tennis court
WANTED!! Great roommate to share home. - Property Id: 145047

Owner renting Master Bedroom Suite with private bath and rooftop terrace available in August / September 2019 (flexible). The room is furnished with Queen bed, desk, chair and flat screen TV.

Monthly Rent: 1325.00 incl. util (water, gas, electric, water, home security, cable/internet, and a monthly cleaning service), access to washer /dryer and parking space. Application and non refundable background check req. No-smoking, no medical marijuana, no kids and pet free. Lease: 6 months or longer.

Common areas: kitchen fully stocked and 1st level living rm.

Location: Close to Costco and Shops @ Dakota Crossing, tennis courts & local park. Three Metro Stations (Union Station, Rhode Island Ave. and Cheverly) 10-15 mins. away. Easy access to restaurants, bars, and community activities in Ivy City, Chinatown, Brookland, Monroe St., and Union Market areas. Close to Catholic Univ., Trinity Univ., and Howard Univ. 8.2 miles from Washington Navy Yard; and 10.3 miles from Bolling AFB.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145047p
Property Id 145047

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5079294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Jamison Street NE have any available units?
3634 Jamison Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 Jamison Street NE have?
Some of 3634 Jamison Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 Jamison Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Jamison Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Jamison Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 3634 Jamison Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3634 Jamison Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 3634 Jamison Street NE offers parking.
Does 3634 Jamison Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3634 Jamison Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Jamison Street NE have a pool?
No, 3634 Jamison Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Jamison Street NE have accessible units?
No, 3634 Jamison Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Jamison Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3634 Jamison Street NE has units with dishwashers.
