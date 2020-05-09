All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

3633 M Street, NW #3B

3633 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
See all

Location

3633 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
$4000 / 2br - 1735ft2 - 2 Baths Georgetown River Views, New Baths + Kit, Fireplace, Deck, Pkng (3633 M Street, NW #3B/Georgetown) - Don't miss this unique opportunity to live in an iconic Georgetown building. The ideal candidate for this one of a kind apartment is looking for a luxury residence in a quiet upscale building.

The apartment has just been tastefully and beautifully renovated, including a new kitchen and new bathrooms. Other updates include new window treatments and new carpet in the bedrooms. The views of Key Bridge, the Potomac River, and Roslyn are incredible, and might be found in a multi-million dollar unit.

The apartment is extremely spacious, with a large living room with wood burning fireplace, a dining area, a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with both shower and bathtub and a spacious second bedroom with hall bathroom. Other features include a gracious entry area, a large deck, washer-dryer, and one garage parking space.

The building has an on-site manager five days a week. Current and past tenants attest to the fact that theres virtually nothing that Dave cant handle.

Monthly rent is $4,000 plus electric. Available in early May, minimum of a one (1) year lease term. At lease signing, please have one (1) month's rent and a security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent.

The application process is on-line at Chatel Real Estate. $75 application fee per person, financial qualifications apply, including minimum FICO score of 650, and no co-signers.

Property address is 3633 M Street, NW, Washington, DC 20007. This is the building that you've always wondered about at the far end of Georgetown, and designed by Arthur Cotton Moore, who also designed Washington Harbour. Shown by appointment only.

Professionally rented by Chatel Real Estate (202-338-0500) No calls, please All inquires via email to ChanningRents@gmail.com

Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

No pets and no smoking, please.

(RLNE4850667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 M Street, NW #3B have any available units?
3633 M Street, NW #3B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3633 M Street, NW #3B have?
Some of 3633 M Street, NW #3B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 M Street, NW #3B currently offering any rent specials?
3633 M Street, NW #3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 M Street, NW #3B pet-friendly?
No, 3633 M Street, NW #3B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3633 M Street, NW #3B offer parking?
Yes, 3633 M Street, NW #3B offers parking.
Does 3633 M Street, NW #3B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3633 M Street, NW #3B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 M Street, NW #3B have a pool?
No, 3633 M Street, NW #3B does not have a pool.
Does 3633 M Street, NW #3B have accessible units?
No, 3633 M Street, NW #3B does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 M Street, NW #3B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3633 M Street, NW #3B does not have units with dishwashers.
