Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

$4000 / 2br - 1735ft2 - 2 Baths Georgetown River Views, New Baths + Kit, Fireplace, Deck, Pkng (3633 M Street, NW #3B/Georgetown) - Don't miss this unique opportunity to live in an iconic Georgetown building. The ideal candidate for this one of a kind apartment is looking for a luxury residence in a quiet upscale building.



The apartment has just been tastefully and beautifully renovated, including a new kitchen and new bathrooms. Other updates include new window treatments and new carpet in the bedrooms. The views of Key Bridge, the Potomac River, and Roslyn are incredible, and might be found in a multi-million dollar unit.



The apartment is extremely spacious, with a large living room with wood burning fireplace, a dining area, a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with both shower and bathtub and a spacious second bedroom with hall bathroom. Other features include a gracious entry area, a large deck, washer-dryer, and one garage parking space.



The building has an on-site manager five days a week. Current and past tenants attest to the fact that theres virtually nothing that Dave cant handle.



Monthly rent is $4,000 plus electric. Available in early May, minimum of a one (1) year lease term. At lease signing, please have one (1) month's rent and a security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent.



The application process is on-line at Chatel Real Estate. $75 application fee per person, financial qualifications apply, including minimum FICO score of 650, and no co-signers.



Property address is 3633 M Street, NW, Washington, DC 20007. This is the building that you've always wondered about at the far end of Georgetown, and designed by Arthur Cotton Moore, who also designed Washington Harbour. Shown by appointment only.



Professionally rented by Chatel Real Estate (202-338-0500) No calls, please All inquires via email to ChanningRents@gmail.com



Equal Housing Opportunity Provider



No pets and no smoking, please.



(RLNE4850667)