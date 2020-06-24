All apartments in Washington
3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Don't miss this bright 2bd/1ba apartment located only ONE BLOCK from the Petworth metro! This unit comes with central AC and Heat, an in-unit washer/dryer, and shared fenced backyard. Conveniently located near by to bars, restaurants, and public transportation. Pets are on case by case basis. Don't miss it! At this price, it won't last long!

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have any available units?
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
What amenities does 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
