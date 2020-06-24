3631 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Don't miss this bright 2bd/1ba apartment located only ONE BLOCK from the Petworth metro! This unit comes with central AC and Heat, an in-unit washer/dryer, and shared fenced backyard. Conveniently located near by to bars, restaurants, and public transportation. Pets are on case by case basis. Don't miss it! At this price, it won't last long!



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.