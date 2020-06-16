3626 S St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath - Burleith Townhouse - Walk to GU Campus and Hospital - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Burleith Townhouse located on S St & 36th is located just walking distance to Georgetown University campus and just steps from Georgetown hospital.



The main floor features hardwood floors throughout, an eat-in kitchen with gas range, full-size fridge, and dishwasher, living room, dining room, and a spacious back deck.



The top floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has a family room, a bonus room, another full bathroom with shower, and a utility area with a brand new washer and dryer.



Best of all, there are a total of 4 off-street parking spaces in the rear of the home.



Lease terms:

*50 application fee required

*1-month rent security deposit required

*No smoking

*Min 12-month lease

*Pets are not accepted

*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas, electric)



