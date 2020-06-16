All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

3626 S St NW

3626 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3626 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath - Burleith Townhouse - Walk to GU Campus and Hospital - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Burleith Townhouse located on S St & 36th is located just walking distance to Georgetown University campus and just steps from Georgetown hospital.

The main floor features hardwood floors throughout, an eat-in kitchen with gas range, full-size fridge, and dishwasher, living room, dining room, and a spacious back deck.

The top floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has a family room, a bonus room, another full bathroom with shower, and a utility area with a brand new washer and dryer.

Best of all, there are a total of 4 off-street parking spaces in the rear of the home.

Lease terms:
*50 application fee required
*1-month rent security deposit required
*No smoking
*Min 12-month lease
*Pets are not accepted
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas, electric)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2240602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 S St NW have any available units?
3626 S St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 S St NW have?
Some of 3626 S St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 S St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3626 S St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 S St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 S St NW is pet friendly.
Does 3626 S St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3626 S St NW offers parking.
Does 3626 S St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 S St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 S St NW have a pool?
No, 3626 S St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3626 S St NW have accessible units?
No, 3626 S St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 S St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 S St NW has units with dishwashers.
