3626 S St NW

Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath - Burleith Townhouse - Walk to GU Campus and Hospital - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Burleith Townhouse located on S St & 36th is located just walking distance to Georgetown University campus and just steps from Georgetown hospital.
The main floor features hardwood floors throughout, an eat-in kitchen with gas range, full-size fridge, and dishwasher, living room, dining room, and a spacious back deck.
The top floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has a family room, a bonus room, another full bathroom with shower, and a utility area with a brand new washer and dryer.
Best of all, there are a total of 4 off-street parking spaces in the rear of the home.
Lease terms:
*50 application fee required
*1-month rent security deposit required
*No smoking
*Min 12-month lease
*Pets are not accepted
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas, electric)
(RLNE2240602)