All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3615 ALTON PL NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3615 ALTON PL NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

3615 ALTON PL NW

3615 Alton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Van Ness - Forest Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3615 Alton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Cleveland Park colonial. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Hardwood floors. Newer windows. Two fireplaces. Private rear deck overlooks fenced and landscaped yard. Garage has been converted into work room. Tenleytown Metro is 6 blocks away. Also walking distance to Van Ness Metro. Across the street from Sheridan School. Basement storage and attic reserved for owners' storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 ALTON PL NW have any available units?
3615 ALTON PL NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 ALTON PL NW have?
Some of 3615 ALTON PL NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 ALTON PL NW currently offering any rent specials?
3615 ALTON PL NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 ALTON PL NW pet-friendly?
No, 3615 ALTON PL NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3615 ALTON PL NW offer parking?
Yes, 3615 ALTON PL NW does offer parking.
Does 3615 ALTON PL NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 ALTON PL NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 ALTON PL NW have a pool?
No, 3615 ALTON PL NW does not have a pool.
Does 3615 ALTON PL NW have accessible units?
No, 3615 ALTON PL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 ALTON PL NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 ALTON PL NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University