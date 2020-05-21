3615 ALTON PL NW

3615 Alton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008 Van Ness - Forest Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Charming Cleveland Park colonial. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Hardwood floors. Newer windows. Two fireplaces. Private rear deck overlooks fenced and landscaped yard. Garage has been converted into work room. Tenleytown Metro is 6 blocks away. Also walking distance to Van Ness Metro. Across the street from Sheridan School. Basement storage and attic reserved for owners' storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
