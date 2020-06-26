3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Thomason House. A luxury boutique condominium perfectly nestled between Columbia Heights and Petworth. This two bedrooms one bathroom unit boasts hardwood floors and designer finishes throughout. The modern kitchen features Silestone countertops and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Off of the kitchen/living area is a large private patio, perfect for entertaining!! Both bedrooms are spacious and flooded with natural light. Each bedroom has a large closet with mirrored sliding doors. Washer/Dryer in unit. The building is pet-friendly and has ample bike storage. Located close to the bustling 11th Street restaurants, Columbia Heights retail & 2 blocks from Georgia/Petworth Metro.