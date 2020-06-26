All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 5 2019 at 6:19 PM

3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW

3606 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3606 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Thomason House. A luxury boutique condominium perfectly nestled between Columbia Heights and Petworth. This two bedrooms one bathroom unit boasts hardwood floors and designer finishes throughout. The modern kitchen features Silestone countertops and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Off of the kitchen/living area is a large private patio, perfect for entertaining!! Both bedrooms are spacious and flooded with natural light. Each bedroom has a large closet with mirrored sliding doors. Washer/Dryer in unit. The building is pet-friendly and has ample bike storage. Located close to the bustling 11th Street restaurants, Columbia Heights retail & 2 blocks from Georgia/Petworth Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have any available units?
3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have?
Some of 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW is pet friendly.
Does 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3606 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
