Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 2Br/1.5Ba home with a blend of modern updates and historical details. This unit features gleaming hardwood floors, a jacuzzi, updated kitchen with granite countertops, in-unit w/d, and a spacious back deck. All of this plus parking in an unbeatable location, just minutes to the restaurants and nightlife of Petworth and Columbia Heights!