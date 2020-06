Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful location! FRONT half of great duplex - very private. Owner occupies the other half when in DC. Wood floors throughout. Living room with french doors, separate dining area, kitchen and breakfast room on 1st floor. Washer and dryer in unit. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Window units for cooling and radiators for heat. Owner will consider a pet on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Zone 3 permit parking. Available AUGUST 5TH