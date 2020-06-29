3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in The Villages at Dakota Crossing features a first-level tv room with built-in surround sound and has lovely brick-front curb appeal and a private two-car garage. All accent walls pictured have been freshly painted back to their original off-white color. Home comes with a security which must remain and paid for by tenants. This home is unfurnished and the home is very quiet due to triple-pane windows. The living spaces are flooded with natural light and boasts a spacious open layout, gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors in common areas, extra space for a reading nook, play area or chaise lounge and a large deck. Enjoy your meals at home in the eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and an expansive island and breakfast bar. The owner~s suite presents a walk-in closet, en-suite bath with a double vanity and a separate tub and shower. This home is steps from the community park with a playground and gazebo. The Shops at Dakota Crossing, Lowe's, Costco, Chik-fil-a, Chipotle, retail and dining are right across the street. Minutes to H St./Ivy City, Union Market, Hyattsville Arts District, Downtown DC & 295/50. Conveniently located feet away from the H6 bus to go directly to Rhode Island metro. If you~re seeking to lease the perfect home in an attractive neighborhood, this is it!