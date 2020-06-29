All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:57 AM

3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE

3558 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3558 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in The Villages at Dakota Crossing features a first-level tv room with built-in surround sound and has lovely brick-front curb appeal and a private two-car garage. All accent walls pictured have been freshly painted back to their original off-white color. Home comes with a security which must remain and paid for by tenants. This home is unfurnished and the home is very quiet due to triple-pane windows. The living spaces are flooded with natural light and boasts a spacious open layout, gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors in common areas, extra space for a reading nook, play area or chaise lounge and a large deck. Enjoy your meals at home in the eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and an expansive island and breakfast bar. The owner~s suite presents a walk-in closet, en-suite bath with a double vanity and a separate tub and shower. This home is steps from the community park with a playground and gazebo. The Shops at Dakota Crossing, Lowe's, Costco, Chik-fil-a, Chipotle, retail and dining are right across the street. Minutes to H St./Ivy City, Union Market, Hyattsville Arts District, Downtown DC & 295/50. Conveniently located feet away from the H6 bus to go directly to Rhode Island metro. If you~re seeking to lease the perfect home in an attractive neighborhood, this is it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have any available units?
3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have?
Some of 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3558 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
