Washington, DC
3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE

3554 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Washington
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3554 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
WOW! Absolutely beautiful home in a remarkable location close to major driving routes for MD, DC & VA! ~Shops at Dakota Crossing~ is just across the road a minute walk to enjoy your shopping & Dinning at Lowe's, Costco, Chik-fil-a, Chipotle, Retail and Dining. Don~t miss this wonderful and entertaining Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms with den, two full Bath, Two Half Bath, over-sized washer/dryer, two car parking garages (with remote control opener), two car Parking on drive way space and additional parking area on the street. Its stairs, first and second level are features with hardwood floors. The big room at the lower level can be used as Bedroom or office. Kitchen is complete with plenty of counter space, over sized island, a gas stove and stainless-steel appliances - it's really perfect for entertaining!! Eat in kitchen/dining/living space connected to deck! Fort Lincoln Park with Tennis courts, recreation center and outdoor swimming is just a minute walk! The Landlord added Six Bar Stools and Window Curtains to create a comfort zone for its Tenant!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have any available units?
3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have?
Some of 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.

