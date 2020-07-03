3554 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

WOW! Absolutely beautiful home in a remarkable location close to major driving routes for MD, DC & VA! ~Shops at Dakota Crossing~ is just across the road a minute walk to enjoy your shopping & Dinning at Lowe's, Costco, Chik-fil-a, Chipotle, Retail and Dining. Don~t miss this wonderful and entertaining Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms with den, two full Bath, Two Half Bath, over-sized washer/dryer, two car parking garages (with remote control opener), two car Parking on drive way space and additional parking area on the street. Its stairs, first and second level are features with hardwood floors. The big room at the lower level can be used as Bedroom or office. Kitchen is complete with plenty of counter space, over sized island, a gas stove and stainless-steel appliances - it's really perfect for entertaining!! Eat in kitchen/dining/living space connected to deck! Fort Lincoln Park with Tennis courts, recreation center and outdoor swimming is just a minute walk! The Landlord added Six Bar Stools and Window Curtains to create a comfort zone for its Tenant!!