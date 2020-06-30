3536 New Hampshire Ave NW #B B

Amenities

Columbia Heights Brand New English Basement Apt - Property Id: 185082



Newly constructed, bright, well insulated two-bedroom English basement apartment in Columbia Heights. You would be the first to occupy this new living space with tastefully chosen finishes and brand-new appliances. The apartment is designed with open living spaces, lots of storage and plenty of light. The entrance is privately obscured from the street with usable outdoor space at the side of the building. There Metro is 2 blocks away, and a short walk to the businesses of Georgia Avenue and 11 th Street. Stop by the Coupe for a coffee with a walk around the corner or the growing number of restaurants and nightlife options. There are 2 supermarkets and the DC USA mall in Columbia Heights all within easy walking distance. This is a great opportunity for a clean, attractive living environment in a terrific and vibrant neighborhood!

