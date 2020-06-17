3535 R ST NW

Amenities

Location, convenience and style. Welcome to this beautiful 3BDRM/3BATH home located in the Burleith neighborhood,! It has a traditional floor plan. Main level has a living room w/fireplace and built-ins, separate DR, modern kitchen w/granite and SS appliances, family room w/plantation shutters. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms--(one is a master bedrm w/master BA) and an additional bath. Lower Level has storage, W/D, 3rd full bath, and basement walkout. Rear yard is nicely landscaped, fenced and flat. Deck off main level family room. Detached garage for 2 cars. Pictures depict home as staged--vacant now. PETS ALLOWED ON CASE-BY-CASE BASIS WITH PET DEPOSIT. 2340 SQ. FEET. 12-36 MONTH LEASE. DCHA Vouchers welcome.