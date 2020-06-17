All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3535 R ST NW

3535 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3535 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, convenience and style. Welcome to this beautiful 3BDRM/3BATH home located in the Burleith neighborhood,! It has a traditional floor plan. Main level has a living room w/fireplace and built-ins, separate DR, modern kitchen w/granite and SS appliances, family room w/plantation shutters. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms--(one is a master bedrm w/master BA) and an additional bath. Lower Level has storage, W/D, 3rd full bath, and basement walkout. Rear yard is nicely landscaped, fenced and flat. Deck off main level family room. Detached garage for 2 cars. Pictures depict home as staged--vacant now. PETS ALLOWED ON CASE-BY-CASE BASIS WITH PET DEPOSIT. 2340 SQ. FEET. 12-36 MONTH LEASE. DCHA Vouchers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 R ST NW have any available units?
3535 R ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 R ST NW have?
Some of 3535 R ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 R ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3535 R ST NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 R ST NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3535 R ST NW is pet friendly.
Does 3535 R ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 3535 R ST NW does offer parking.
Does 3535 R ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 R ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 R ST NW have a pool?
No, 3535 R ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 3535 R ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3535 R ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 R ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 R ST NW has units with dishwashers.
