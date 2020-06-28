All apartments in Washington
3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW

3525 Williamsburg Lane NW · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Williamsburg Lane NW, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Charming Country House in the middle of the city - near Rock Creek Park. Not a thru street...Private setting on 1/4 acre level lot. 6000+ sf of wonderful light-filled living space. 1st floor includes large eat-in Kitchen with new appliances & granite counters...adjoining Family Room AND spacious Den/Office. The 1st floor opens to a wonderful deck across the back of the house with lovely wooded views. Beautifully landscaped yard includes one of the largest magnolia trees in DC. 2-car Garage. Fabulous location!...Near Rock Creek, Metro, hiking/biking trails and amenities of Cleveland Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW have any available units?
3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW have?
Some of 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW offers parking.
Does 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW have a pool?
No, 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW have accessible units?
No, 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
