3525 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Country House in the middle of the city - near Rock Creek Park. Not a thru street...Private setting on 1/4 acre level lot. 6000+ sf of wonderful light-filled living space. 1st floor includes large eat-in Kitchen with new appliances & granite counters...adjoining Family Room AND spacious Den/Office. The 1st floor opens to a wonderful deck across the back of the house with lovely wooded views. Beautifully landscaped yard includes one of the largest magnolia trees in DC. 2-car Garage. Fabulous location!...Near Rock Creek, Metro, hiking/biking trails and amenities of Cleveland Park.