All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3518 11th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3518 11th St NW
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

3518 11th St NW

3518 11th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3518 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Location location location!!

This spectacular townhome is located just a 5-min walk to the Columbia Heights metro (green line), quiet street, yet steps from shopping, bookstores, restaurants, cafs, Tivoli theatre, Dance Institute, nightlife; close to exciting city life in Adams-Morgan, U-street corridor, DuPont Circle, etc; close to business downtown.

For those out of town, or not familiar with Columbia Heights: just over the last few years, this area has undergone over Billion dollars of enormous growth and renovations, including a 650,000 SF Shopping Mall called DC/USA, e.g., Target, Bed, Bath &Beyond, Bookstores, Restaurants, huge Grocery stores, even Dance Institute of Washington DC, excellent transportation options: Metro (two stations), buses you will have it ALL!!!

3BR Townhouse features:

Two levels:
1st floor - Spacious Living Room, elegant Dining Room plus two decks off of the kitchen;
2nd floor 2 good-sized bedrooms and 3rd on the smaller side ll with large closets
spacious full bath

Stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, space heaters/AC units for extra comfort in each bedroom, etc.
New flooring new hardwood floors on the 2nd level, Hardwood throughout both levels
High ceilings
New windows (read: low utilities)
Front Porch/Deck renovated last year

Available for move-in June 1, 2019

HOME WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED

(RLNE4981689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 11th St NW have any available units?
3518 11th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3518 11th St NW have?
Some of 3518 11th St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 11th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3518 11th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 11th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3518 11th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 3518 11th St NW offer parking?
No, 3518 11th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 3518 11th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3518 11th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 11th St NW have a pool?
No, 3518 11th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3518 11th St NW have accessible units?
No, 3518 11th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 11th St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3518 11th St NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yuma Gardens
3429 Yuma St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University