3518 11th St NW

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Location location location!!



This spectacular townhome is located just a 5-min walk to the Columbia Heights metro (green line), quiet street, yet steps from shopping, bookstores, restaurants, cafs, Tivoli theatre, Dance Institute, nightlife; close to exciting city life in Adams-Morgan, U-street corridor, DuPont Circle, etc; close to business downtown.



For those out of town, or not familiar with Columbia Heights: just over the last few years, this area has undergone over Billion dollars of enormous growth and renovations, including a 650,000 SF Shopping Mall called DC/USA, e.g., Target, Bed, Bath &Beyond, Bookstores, Restaurants, huge Grocery stores, even Dance Institute of Washington DC, excellent transportation options: Metro (two stations), buses you will have it ALL!!!



3BR Townhouse features:



Two levels:

1st floor - Spacious Living Room, elegant Dining Room plus two decks off of the kitchen;

2nd floor 2 good-sized bedrooms and 3rd on the smaller side ll with large closets

spacious full bath



Stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, space heaters/AC units for extra comfort in each bedroom, etc.

New flooring new hardwood floors on the 2nd level, Hardwood throughout both levels

High ceilings

New windows (read: low utilities)

Front Porch/Deck renovated last year



Available for move-in June 1, 2019



HOME WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED



