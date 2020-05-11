3518 11th St NW

Amenities
Location location location!!
This spectacular townhome is located just a 5-min walk to the Columbia Heights metro (green line), quiet street, yet steps from shopping, bookstores, restaurants, cafs, Tivoli theatre, Dance Institute, nightlife; close to exciting city life in Adams-Morgan, U-street corridor, DuPont Circle, etc; close to business downtown.
For those out of town, or not familiar with Columbia Heights: just over the last few years, this area has undergone over Billion dollars of enormous growth and renovations, including a 650,000 SF Shopping Mall called DC/USA, e.g., Target, Bed, Bath &Beyond, Bookstores, Restaurants, huge Grocery stores, even Dance Institute of Washington DC, excellent transportation options: Metro (two stations), buses you will have it ALL!!!
3BR Townhouse features:
Two levels:
1st floor - Spacious Living Room, elegant Dining Room plus two decks off of the kitchen;
2nd floor 2 good-sized bedrooms and 3rd on the smaller side ll with large closets
spacious full bath
Stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, space heaters/AC units for extra comfort in each bedroom, etc.
New flooring new hardwood floors on the 2nd level, Hardwood throughout both levels
High ceilings
New windows (read: low utilities)
Front Porch/Deck renovated last year
Available for move-in June 1, 2019
HOME WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED
(RLNE4981689)