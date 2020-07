Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Fabulous open plan apartment that lives large, in a conveniently located and professionally managed condo building. Be on major bus lines, and just a few blocks from Rock Creek Park, the Metro, and terrific entertainment, shopping, and dining amenities located in historic Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, Petworth and U Street. High end finishes and exposed brick walls make for stylish living!