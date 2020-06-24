3506 16th St NW Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Check out this nice apartment with 1 bedroom, 1 bath now located just a short walk to Columbia Heights Metro, shops, dining and nightlife!

Housing Choice Voucher approved! Section 8 approved!



Property Highlights:

- dishwasher / garbage disposal

- central heat / air

- in unit full size washer & dryer

- eat in kitchen

- stainless steel appliances & ceramic tiles

- beautiful hardwood floors

- walk in closets

- fenced backyard for cookouts

- garden

Location:

- walking distance to Columbia Heights metro

- bus stop in front of building

- centrally located near shops, services, churches, & dining

- near best schools in D.C.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4599869)