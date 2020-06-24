All apartments in Washington
3506 16th St NW Unit 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3506 16th St NW Unit 3

3506 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3506 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Check out this nice apartment with 1 bedroom, 1 bath now located just a short walk to Columbia Heights Metro, shops, dining and nightlife!
Housing Choice Voucher approved! Section 8 approved!

Property Highlights:
- dishwasher / garbage disposal
- central heat / air
- in unit full size washer & dryer
- eat in kitchen
- stainless steel appliances & ceramic tiles
- beautiful hardwood floors
- walk in closets
- fenced backyard for cookouts
- garden
Location:
- walking distance to Columbia Heights metro
- bus stop in front of building
- centrally located near shops, services, churches, & dining
- near best schools in D.C.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 have any available units?
3506 16th St NW Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 have?
Some of 3506 16th St NW Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3506 16th St NW Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 16th St NW Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
