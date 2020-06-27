All apartments in Washington
35 Q Street Northeast

35 Q Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

35 Q Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully refined and updated home in Eckington! This Northeast DC home is just minutes from Metro (Red Line NoMa-Gallaudet Station), and major bus lines taking you to all parts of the city (90, 92, 80, P6). Easy on street parking, as well. Close to employment and entertainment on Florida, New York, and Rhode Island Avenues - this summer, grab coffee at Big Bear, exotic, fresh food at Union Market, and sun at the neighborhood public pool!

This lovingly restored historic 1905 house includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, with original touches like hardwood floors, pocket doors, exposed brick and high ceilings. Cook your meals in the spacious kitchen, before enjoying in your sunny breakfast nook - also a lovely place to sip cocktails in the evening! Or, enjoy your evenings outside in the home's beautiful garden, under your very own apple, fig, and peach trees. Perfect for outdoor dinners! Back inside, a finished basement offers perfect work/play space, storage, and laundry. Three charming and unique bedrooms complete the home on the second floor.

$3950/month with minimum one year lease - discount to $3900 for two or three year leases! Available August 1st with some flexibility on the start date. Tenants pay all utilities other than heating oil. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis (there's a dog door in the basement, too!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Q Street Northeast have any available units?
35 Q Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Q Street Northeast have?
Some of 35 Q Street Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Q Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
35 Q Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Q Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Q Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 35 Q Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 35 Q Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 35 Q Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Q Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Q Street Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 35 Q Street Northeast has a pool.
Does 35 Q Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 35 Q Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Q Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Q Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
