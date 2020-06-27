35 Q Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautifully refined and updated home in Eckington! This Northeast DC home is just minutes from Metro (Red Line NoMa-Gallaudet Station), and major bus lines taking you to all parts of the city (90, 92, 80, P6). Easy on street parking, as well. Close to employment and entertainment on Florida, New York, and Rhode Island Avenues - this summer, grab coffee at Big Bear, exotic, fresh food at Union Market, and sun at the neighborhood public pool!



This lovingly restored historic 1905 house includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, with original touches like hardwood floors, pocket doors, exposed brick and high ceilings. Cook your meals in the spacious kitchen, before enjoying in your sunny breakfast nook - also a lovely place to sip cocktails in the evening! Or, enjoy your evenings outside in the home's beautiful garden, under your very own apple, fig, and peach trees. Perfect for outdoor dinners! Back inside, a finished basement offers perfect work/play space, storage, and laundry. Three charming and unique bedrooms complete the home on the second floor.



$3950/month with minimum one year lease - discount to $3900 for two or three year leases! Available August 1st with some flexibility on the start date. Tenants pay all utilities other than heating oil. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis (there's a dog door in the basement, too!)