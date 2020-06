Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous 2Br/2Ba home with a blend of modern updates and historic details. This unit features gleaming hardwood floors, a spacious master bedroom, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, in-unit w/d, and Smart Home enabled. All of this just steps to Columbia Heights restaurants and nightlife, and minutes to Dupont or Petworth! Pets allowed on a case by case basis, but no dogs allowed. Available July 10 or later. Tenant pays electric/gas/cable/internet, water included.