3415 Dent Place, NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$4000 Charming Georgetown Row home with 3bdr 1.5 bath - Charming Georgetown row home with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath. Features deep garden with country-like setting. Living room with fireplace, kitchen, powder room and dining room open to lush treed backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, dry basement for storage and washer/dryer. Pets will be considered on case by case basis. Tenant pays for utilities. 2 blocks to Wisconsin and 3 blocks to Georgetown University and Hospital. Available early September, 2018. $4000 per month. Application fee $75, Security deposit and pet fee additional.

Shown by Appt . Contact Francesca Dahlgren at fmdrealtor@aol.com or call Chatel Real Estate (202) 338-0500



(RLNE4358332)