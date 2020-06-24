All apartments in Washington
3415 Dent Place, NW

3415 Dent Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3415 Dent Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$4000 Charming Georgetown Row home with 3bdr 1.5 bath - Charming Georgetown row home with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath. Features deep garden with country-like setting. Living room with fireplace, kitchen, powder room and dining room open to lush treed backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, dry basement for storage and washer/dryer. Pets will be considered on case by case basis. Tenant pays for utilities. 2 blocks to Wisconsin and 3 blocks to Georgetown University and Hospital. Available early September, 2018. $4000 per month. Application fee $75, Security deposit and pet fee additional.
Shown by Appt . Contact Francesca Dahlgren at fmdrealtor@aol.com or call Chatel Real Estate (202) 338-0500

(RLNE4358332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 Dent Place, NW have any available units?
3415 Dent Place, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 Dent Place, NW have?
Some of 3415 Dent Place, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 Dent Place, NW currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Dent Place, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 Dent Place, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 Dent Place, NW is pet friendly.
Does 3415 Dent Place, NW offer parking?
No, 3415 Dent Place, NW does not offer parking.
Does 3415 Dent Place, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3415 Dent Place, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 Dent Place, NW have a pool?
No, 3415 Dent Place, NW does not have a pool.
Does 3415 Dent Place, NW have accessible units?
No, 3415 Dent Place, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 Dent Place, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 Dent Place, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
