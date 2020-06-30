All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3414 Baker St Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3414 Baker St Ne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3414 Baker St Ne

3414 Baker Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3414 Baker Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Description

This quaint townhouse nestled in the Lily Ponds subdivision of Northeast, DC features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with hardwood floors throughout. You are greeted by a lovely front porch and yard space and ushered into a comfortable living room. You are then led to the dining room, which features a chandelier and plenty of sunlight. The kitchen offers all-white appliances and access to both the backyard and the finished basement. In the basement you will find a large rec room as well as a laundry room with ample storage space. The rec room is the perfect place for friends to gather and features built in cabinets and a bar! Upstairs, the home is tied together with two spacious bedrooms that are filled with light and offer plenty of closet space. With quick access to the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station and the River Terrace Rec Center, this home is a must see! Available Feb 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Baker St Ne have any available units?
3414 Baker St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3414 Baker St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Baker St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Baker St Ne pet-friendly?
No, 3414 Baker St Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3414 Baker St Ne offer parking?
No, 3414 Baker St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 3414 Baker St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 Baker St Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Baker St Ne have a pool?
No, 3414 Baker St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 3414 Baker St Ne have accessible units?
No, 3414 Baker St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Baker St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 Baker St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3414 Baker St Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 3414 Baker St Ne does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University