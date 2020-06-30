3414 Baker St Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

This quaint townhouse nestled in the Lily Ponds subdivision of Northeast, DC features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with hardwood floors throughout. You are greeted by a lovely front porch and yard space and ushered into a comfortable living room. You are then led to the dining room, which features a chandelier and plenty of sunlight. The kitchen offers all-white appliances and access to both the backyard and the finished basement. In the basement you will find a large rec room as well as a laundry room with ample storage space. The rec room is the perfect place for friends to gather and features built in cabinets and a bar! Upstairs, the home is tied together with two spacious bedrooms that are filled with light and offer plenty of closet space. With quick access to the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station and the River Terrace Rec Center, this home is a must see! Available Feb 1st!