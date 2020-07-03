All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3360 16th Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3360 16th Street NW
Last updated April 26 2019 at 2:00 PM

3360 16th Street NW

3360 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3360 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e14ca610f3 ----
Lovely 2 Master Suite bedrooms and 2 bathroom in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. This apartment has been remodeled with all of the touches that will make you feel right at home! Beautiful 4 unit building right on 16th Street. Blocks from the Columbia Heights shopping area with Target and Columbia Heights Metro, a short distance from the Green & Yellow Line.

No pets but service companion animals are welcome

Professionally managed by:
Fred A. Smith Company
730 24th Street, NW, #19
Washington, DC 20037
EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 16th Street NW have any available units?
3360 16th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3360 16th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
3360 16th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 16th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 3360 16th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3360 16th Street NW offer parking?
No, 3360 16th Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 3360 16th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3360 16th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 16th Street NW have a pool?
No, 3360 16th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 3360 16th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 3360 16th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 16th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3360 16th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3360 16th Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3360 16th Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Shelburne
1631 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University