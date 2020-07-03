3351 Clay St NE

Amenities

Stunning renovations on this perfectly priced, bright 3 bed, 1.5 bath townhome! Brand new Gourmet custom-built Kitchen with coffee bar, large island and stnls steel appliances! Fully fenced in, newly renovated inviting back yard PERFECT for guests, children, entertaining!! Room for 1 or 2 cars as well! Large basement & laundry area. Roomy Master bedroom with unique walk-through closet area! PLUS two other spacious bedrooms; each with generous closet space.