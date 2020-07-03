All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3351 Clay St NE

3351 Clay Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3351 Clay Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14d165f0b3 ---- Stunning renovations on this perfectly priced, bright 3 bed, 1.5 bath townhome! Brand new Gourmet custom-built Kitchen with coffee bar, large island and stnls steel appliances! Fully fenced in, newly renovated inviting back yard PERFECT for guests, children, entertaining!! Room for 1 or 2 cars as well! Large basement & laundry area. Roomy Master bedroom with unique walk-through closet area! PLUS two other spacious bedrooms; each with generous closet space. This is a Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 Clay St NE have any available units?
3351 Clay St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3351 Clay St NE currently offering any rent specials?
3351 Clay St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 Clay St NE pet-friendly?
No, 3351 Clay St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3351 Clay St NE offer parking?
No, 3351 Clay St NE does not offer parking.
Does 3351 Clay St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3351 Clay St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 Clay St NE have a pool?
No, 3351 Clay St NE does not have a pool.
Does 3351 Clay St NE have accessible units?
No, 3351 Clay St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 Clay St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3351 Clay St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3351 Clay St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3351 Clay St NE does not have units with air conditioning.

