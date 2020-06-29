All apartments in Washington
3339 Dix St NE
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

3339 Dix St NE

3339 Dix Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3339 Dix Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
2 BR, 1.5 BA House with Parking!!! - Renters Warehouse presents this amazing 2 BR, 1.5 BA single family home located very close to H st corridor and Capitol Hill. It is a very spacious home that has new everything and plenty of storage space and a parking space in back! It is located in a great neighborhood and only a 17 minute walk to the MINNESOTA AVE METRO STATION. This location is in the River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair neighborhood. Nearby parks include River Terrace Recreation Center, Anacostia Park. Equal Housing Opportunity $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text Brian at 202-431-5256.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5269671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3339 Dix St NE have any available units?
3339 Dix St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3339 Dix St NE currently offering any rent specials?
3339 Dix St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3339 Dix St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3339 Dix St NE is pet friendly.
Does 3339 Dix St NE offer parking?
Yes, 3339 Dix St NE offers parking.
Does 3339 Dix St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3339 Dix St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3339 Dix St NE have a pool?
No, 3339 Dix St NE does not have a pool.
Does 3339 Dix St NE have accessible units?
No, 3339 Dix St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3339 Dix St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3339 Dix St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3339 Dix St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3339 Dix St NE does not have units with air conditioning.

