3339 Dix St NE

2 BR, 1.5 BA House with Parking!!! - Renters Warehouse presents this amazing 2 BR, 1.5 BA single family home located very close to H st corridor and Capitol Hill. It is a very spacious home that has new everything and plenty of storage space and a parking space in back! It is located in a great neighborhood and only a 17 minute walk to the MINNESOTA AVE METRO STATION. This location is in the River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair neighborhood. Nearby parks include River Terrace Recreation Center, Anacostia Park. Equal Housing Opportunity $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text Brian at 202-431-5256.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5269671)