Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
3331 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cleveland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3331 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
One block to the Cleveland Park METRO and located next door to the CVS. Available April 1, 2018. 2368 Square feet. Call to show and please do not visit the property without an appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW have any available units?
3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW offers parking.
Does 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW have a pool?
No, 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW have accessible units?
No, 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3331 CONNECTICUT AVE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University