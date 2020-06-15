Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,490* /mo

6 to 12 month lease: $2,690* /mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,290* /mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,390* /mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes.



Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this exquisite Capitol Hill furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and roomy living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC127)



Designed With You In Mind



As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV.



Sleeping Arrangements



Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-In-Building Laundry



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is located in Capitol Hill, which is one of the largest and oldest residential neighborhoods in all of Washington, D.C. Landmarks here include the United States Capitol, Supreme Court, Library of Congress and the Navy Yard - just to name a few. The architectural style of the residential rowhouses varies dramatically. You can easily spot a combination of influences. Pennsylvania Avenue is a lively commercial street full of restaurants, bars, and shops. Eastern Market on 7th Street SE is where vendors sell fresh produce and meat at both indoor stalls and outdoor stands. In addition, every weekend it transforms into a flea market. Using public transit, the White House is only 10 minutes away and Georgetown can be reached in just 15.



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.