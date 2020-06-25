3320 Banneker Drive, Ne

3320 Banneker Dr NE, Washington, DC 20018 Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Charming carriage house in top location. 3 blocks to Capitol in highly sought after Capitol Hill location. Location doesnt get any better. Terrific area. Unusual lodging experience. 1 bedroom 2 story house with private garden patio.
Truly unusual one bedroom carriage house in top location. Very few of these exist anymore. Two story 1 bedroom house with small private back patio. Built in 1880s. Very charming. Absolutely no smoking. Pets with prior approval only. One queen size bed in bedroom plus pullout couch in living area. Washer dryer in bathroom.
We specialize in longer term stays of a month or longer though we can also do shorter stay. Inquire for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
