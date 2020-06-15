All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3320 Banneker Drive, Ne

3320 Banneker Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3320 Banneker Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
tennis court
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.

Features & Amenities
Apartment Amenities

Unique floor plans with step down living rooms
Balconies or patios in every apartment
Cable and High Speed Internet available
Fully-equipped kitchens with frost-free refrigerators, multi-cycle dishwashers, microwave ovens, and disposals
Separate dining area
Individually controlled heat and air conditioning
Wall-to-wall carpeting
Ceiling fans (in select apartments)
Built in shelving (in select apartments)
Pantries and linen closets
On-site storage units available

Social Features

Fully equipped fitness center with cardio and strength equipment
Tennis Court
Sparkling outdoor swimming pool with sundeck
Community-sponsored social events for residents and friends
Outdoor chill space with barbecues, lounge seating, and games
Bike storage and repair room
Garage parking
Laundry rooms available on each floor
Pet-friendly community
Walk to Van Ness UDC Metro
Across the street from UDC and Howard Law School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne have any available units?
3320 Banneker Drive, Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne have?
Some of 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Banneker Drive, Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne is pet friendly.
Does 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne offers parking.
Does 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne have a pool?
Yes, 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne has a pool.
Does 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne have accessible units?
No, 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 Banneker Drive, Ne has units with dishwashers.
