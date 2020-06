Amenities

patio / balcony new construction

Welcome to this most sought after Penthouse apartment located Cady's Alley. This three bedroom two and a half bath residence offers Chic City Living. Shop, Dine and Work and Play all minutes from your new home! Top of the line finishes thru out! Enjoy over 2500 sq ft of open contemporary living space plus two balconies overlooking Cady's Alley and the Canal Views!