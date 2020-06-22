All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05

3314 Mount Pleasant Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3314 Mount Pleasant Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bike storage
The View From Mt. Pleasant! - Beautiful, unfurnished (well... the pictured bedroom set is available to interested tenants), light-filled one-bedroom apartment with great storage. The apartment has a large fenced outdoor space that is shared with the building and bike storage. The building is located on a quiet dead-end street that ends in Rock Creek Park and multiple hiking trails. Ample street parking, wood floors, high ceilings, gas appliances, great storage space, quiet building.

The apartment is conveniently located near the Columbia Heights (green/yellow) metro stop, bike share stations, and the numerous bus lines (S-lines on 16th street and the H8 to Cleveland Park/red line, 42 bus to Dupont). There is a Saturday morning farmer's market two blocks away, as is the local library. It's a quick walk to U-Street, 18th St, and downtown. The apartment is near Rock Creek Park running/hiking/biking trails, and many restaurants, bars, coffee shops, Target, etc are within walking distance--great location for exploration of the city!

This unit is great and it won't last long. It was owner occupied and well-maintained. Email us today to schedule an appointment to take a look and get your questions answered.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5110099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 have any available units?
3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 pet-friendly?
No, 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 offer parking?
No, 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 does not offer parking.
Does 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 have a pool?
No, 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 have accessible units?
No, 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Pleasant Hills Village
100 Fort Drive Northeast
Washington, DC 20011
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University