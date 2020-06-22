3314 Mt. Pleasant St NW 05

Amenities

hardwood floors coffee bar bike storage

The View From Mt. Pleasant! - Beautiful, unfurnished (well... the pictured bedroom set is available to interested tenants), light-filled one-bedroom apartment with great storage. The apartment has a large fenced outdoor space that is shared with the building and bike storage. The building is located on a quiet dead-end street that ends in Rock Creek Park and multiple hiking trails. Ample street parking, wood floors, high ceilings, gas appliances, great storage space, quiet building.



The apartment is conveniently located near the Columbia Heights (green/yellow) metro stop, bike share stations, and the numerous bus lines (S-lines on 16th street and the H8 to Cleveland Park/red line, 42 bus to Dupont). There is a Saturday morning farmer's market two blocks away, as is the local library. It's a quick walk to U-Street, 18th St, and downtown. The apartment is near Rock Creek Park running/hiking/biking trails, and many restaurants, bars, coffee shops, Target, etc are within walking distance--great location for exploration of the city!



No Pets Allowed



